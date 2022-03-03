Guests Can Once Again Embrace Characters with a Hug at Disneyland Paris

A true sign of change in the wake of the global pandemic has happened at Disneyland Paris, as guests are now once again able to share a hug with their favorite Disney characters.
Photo: DLP Report
What’s Happening:
- Following the latest government guidance, character experiences at Disneyland Paris will start to allow guests to get closer to their favorite characters for a special moment, a hug or a photo together.
- This change is taking place as of today. In fact, some Disneyland Paris guests have already reported on the change, such as the tweets below from DLP Report and CharactersPhotosBlog:
📍Character hugs and closer contact are once again allowed at Disneyland Paris: pic.twitter.com/6I2nBpdTYv
— DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 3, 2022
Look at this little girl running back into Donald’s arms after her family pictures get taken. This is not a drill, Disney Characters are now back on guests level and hugging again at @DisneylandParis. ✨#DisneyParks#DisneylandParis30 #themagicisback pic.twitter.com/n9eFB5hvi0
— CharactersPhotosBlog (@CharactersPBlog) March 3, 2022
- In addition to hugs, characters are also once again providing autographs for guests:
With close interactions slowly coming back to @disneylandparis, it’s also the grand return of autographs. Don’t forget to bring your book, old or new ! ✨#DisneyParks#DisneylandParis30 #themagicisback pic.twitter.com/92wp5I2bbz
— CharactersPhotosBlog (@CharactersPBlog) March 3, 2022
- Currently, the physical distancing restrictions with characters remain in place at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris has updated their attraction refurbishment schedule for March through May of this year.
- Following in the footsteps of other Disney Parks, Disneyland Paris is no longer requiring face coverings at the resort.
- Disneyland Paris Pride will return at Walt Disney Studios Park on Saturday, June 11th! The entertainment lineup includes performances by international singers, a colorful parade, and attractions that will be open until 2 a.m. This magical atmosphere will celebrate diversity and inclusion with family and friends.