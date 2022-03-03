Disneyland Paris Updates Their Attraction Refurbishment Schedule for March-May 2022

Disneyland Paris recently updated their attraction refurbishment schedule for March through May of this year.
What’s Happening:
- While the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris is just days away, here is the small list of attractions undergoing refurbishment that will not be open in time for the celebration:
- Les Mystères du Nautilus – closed until April 29th, 2022
- Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing – closed until April 8th, 2022
- “it's a small world” – remains closed until TBD
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Following in the footsteps of other Disney Parks, Disneyland Paris is no longer requiring face coverings at the resort.
- Saturday, June 11, Disneyland Paris Pride will return at Walt Disney Studios Park! The entertainment lineup includes performances by international singers, a colorful parade, and attractions that will be open until 2 a.m. This magical atmosphere will celebrate diversity and inclusion with family and friends.
- Disneyland Paris and Kodak Moments announced that they have entered a multi-year commitment with Kodak Moments as the Official On-site Imaging Provider.