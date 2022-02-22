Disneyland Paris and Kodak Moments Announce Multi-Year Commitment as the Official On-site Imaging Provider of the Resort

Today, Disneyland Paris and Kodak Moments announced that they have entered a multi-year commitment with Kodak Moments as the Official On-site Imaging Provider. What’s Happening: Extensive photo system upgrades have been carried out across the resort with new capture experiences and guest touchpoints for Disney PhotoPass guests.

Kodak Moments’ technology is also enhancing the online Disney PhotoPass experience through a new website allowing guests to customize their photos with borders and other themed embellishments thanks to built-in photo editing tools. Guests will now be able to view their Disney PhotoPass photo collections from mobile, web and retail touchpoints within minutes of capture.

Kodak Moments’ technology will be used by more than 100 Disney PhotoPass photographers and six ride-capture systems in the parks to provide guests with high-quality image files for memories that will last a lifetime.

In addition to its new services and technology installations, Kodak Moments will reinforce its presence in the destination and its connection with Disneyland Paris guests by showcasing its innovations and through experiential photo spots in both parks.

The implementation of these new features took place at the end of 2021. What They’re Saying: Lee Palmer, EMEA-APAC Region Business Manager: “We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Disneyland Paris. Our companies share common values around the creation and capture of emotionally rich moments,” “We feel our innovative photo solutions will better allow Disneyland Paris guests to enjoy and relive their Disneyland Paris experience through Kodak Moments, both on property and after their visit.”

Laure Albouy, Vice President Business Strategy & Integration for Disneyland Paris: “We are happy to take our historical relationship with Kodak to a next level, and proud to welcome Kodak Moments as an Official Imaging Partner to our parks.” “The Kodak Moments brand will now be visible to Guests as an incredible brand which, through innovative and modern technology, will enable them to preserve their magical memories forever.”

