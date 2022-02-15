Face Coverings Optional for Fully Vaccinated Guests Beginning February 17th at Walt Disney World

According to the Walt Disney World website, face covering requirements have been updated to reflect that face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations effective Thursday, February 17th.

The new guidelines as stated on the website: “Beginning February 17, 2022, Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.”

Update: This updated policy will also be in effect at the Disneyland Resort starting February 17th as well.

More Walt Disney World News: