Face Coverings Optional for Fully Vaccinated Guests Beginning February 17th at Walt Disney World

According to the Walt Disney World website, face covering requirements have been updated to reflect that face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations effective Thursday, February 17th.
The new guidelines as stated on the website: “Beginning February 17, 2022, Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters. Face coverings will still be required by all Guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.”
Update: This updated policy will also be in effect at the Disneyland Resort starting February 17th as well.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney’s PhotoPass service is expanding one of their most popular experiences, Capture Your Moment, to all four Walt Disney World theme parks.
- While pictures of progress on an indoor coaster-style attraction are hard to get sometimes, we still are able to notice a lot of progress on the exterior of Tron Lightcycle / Run as we get nearer to the still, as yet unannounced opening date for the headlining new attraction.
- The brand new Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade has debuted at the Magic Kingdom with dozens of your favorite Disney characters!