Face Coverings Optional for Fully Vaccinated Guests Beginning February 17th at the Disneyland Resort

Earlier today, Walt Disney World’s website was updated to reflect a new face coverings policy effective February 17th. Now, a Disneyland representative has confirmed that the Disneyland Resort will also be updating its policies starting later this week.
What’s Happening:
- Effective February 17th, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both indoor and outdoor locations.
- Disney expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations.
- Additionally, face coverings are required for all Guests, regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid.
- The current policy — which requires all guests 2 and up to wear face coverings indoors — will remain in effect through February 16th.
- Guests can find more details on Disneyland.com.
