Disneyland Resort Parking Trams Return February 23, 2022

Driver, you are clear! The Disneyland parking trams are making a long-awaited return to the resort on February 23, 2022.

Disney Parks officially announced the return of the parking trams via Instagram

The Disneyland parking trams have been unavailable since Disneyland’s closure due to COVID-19 in March of 2020.

Since the trams have been unavailable, the only option to get to the park from The Mickey and Friends or Pixar Pals parking structures was to walk the two-thirds of a mile long tram route.

