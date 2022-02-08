New Disneyland Commercial Invites Guests To Be Their Happiest Selves At The Happiest Place On Earth

The Disneyland Resort is inviting guests to become “their happiest” at the Happiest Place on Earth with a new advertisement that released showcasing many favorite attractions between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- A new spot has been released showcasing many of the highlights of the Disneyland Resort inviting guests to come “Become their happiest” at the Happiest Place on Earth.
- In the spot, we can see guests becoming their happiest on attractions like Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Radiator Springs Racers, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the Incredicoaster.
- Throughout the commercial we also see guests exploring Pixar Pier, the Downtown Disney District, and Cars Land. Of course, we also catch a glimpse of the new Avengers Campus, as well as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man scaling a wall in the new land.
- Worth noting, in some portions of the commercial, usually on indoor attractions, guests are seen wearing face coverings in compliance with current guidelines at the park.
- We also see guests gazing at unnamed nighttime festivities, signaling the already-announced reopening of the nighttime spectaculars, Fantasmic!, World of Color, the Disneyland Forever fireworks show, and even the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade.
- The Disneyland Resort is known as the Happiest Place for a reason, and for many guests young and old and big or small, it’s the destination where friends and family come together to make them their happiest selves.