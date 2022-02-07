Disneyland Resort “Celebrates Soulfully” Through February and Beyond

by | Feb 7, 2022 11:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Celebrate Soulfully is underway at the Disneyland Resort and is offering unique entertainment offerings and activities throughout the resort and promises more to come beyond the month of February.

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrate Soulfully has begun at the Disneyland Resort with music, food, art and new experiences that pay tribute to Black heritage and culture.
  • Coinciding with Black History Month, Celebrate Soulfully kicked off in February, but the Disneyland Resort is set to celebrate in different ways throughout the year, including more offerings at the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival beginning March 4, “Tale of the Lion King” in Disneyland park this spring, and more to come in the future.

  • However, the Disney Parks Blog has shared some highlights of what guests can find to Celebrate Soulfully this month at the Disneyland Resort.
  • At Disneyland Park, guests can enjoy “Celebrate Gospel” on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26, featuring Kierra Sheard, a Stellar Award-winning singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actor and author, on Feb. 19. In addition, Gospel group Sacred Groove presents a joyous gospel experience mixing beloved classics with a cappella upbeat modern hymns.
  • Then Feb. 26 features contemporary Gospel artists Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music, who won a Grammy Award in 2021 for their song “Movin’ On,” plus the vocal group The Singers of Soul, an acclaimed Gospel choir whose united sound aims to spread love, hope and joy through the power of music.  
  • Community choirs are also part of the show on each of these Saturdays, with music from 3 p.m.to 7 p.m. on the Fantasyland Theater stage.
  • Nearby, families can take part in crafts, enjoy snacks from Troubadour Tavern and share their thoughts on a gratitude wall.
  • Throughout the month, the Downtown Disney District will showcase live nightly entertainment featuring R&B, reggae, funk, Motown, jazz and Doo-Wop, plus Saturday afternoon Gospel performances.
  • The groups include Island Reggae, Del Atkins and the LYFE Band, Midnight Hour, Philly Phonics, Forward Motion, StandardMel & Friends, Urban Music Society and LALA Brass. Guests can check the daily schedule at Disneyland.com for that evening’s concert group. Guests can also listen to a jazz pianist nightly at Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen.
  • Also throughout February, guests can enjoy jazz by The Mood Indigo Group nightly in the lobby at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
  • The Downtown Disney District is spotlighting Black artisans and offerings that celebrate Black culture:
    • A live chalk-art installation comes to life each week as Disney cast member and chalk muralist Marcella Swett reveals a new artistic creation near the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage. Swett, a senior production artisan with Disney Live Entertainment, is an award-winning visual artist and native Southern Californian whose career has spanned more than three decades.

  • Art inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Soul, created by emerging Black artists Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew, are on display near the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage.
  • In anticipation of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder series on Disney+, art displays inspired by Penny Proud and her family are coming soon to Downtown Disney District.
  • The new Post 21 cart brings a collection of modern merchandise from Black-owned businesses, curated by a Los Angeles-based mother and daughter duo.  On Feb. 27, Post 21 will have a book signing with twins Channing and Chelsea Moreland, authors of B is for Black Girl.
  • At WonderGround Gallery, discover artwork and collectibles inspired by the films Soul, Princess and the Frog, The Lion King and more. Artists Joey Chou and Fenway Fan will be signing their newest Soul artwork from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 26.

  • Pelé Soccer is debuting a new sweatshirt design featuring an iconic image of Pelé and a call to “empower the culture.”
  • Lovepop honors Black History Month with special “We are Black History” and “Black is Beautiful” cards.
  • While listening to jazz at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, guests can savor a special menu enhanced with wines, beer and spirits from Black-owned businesses at Hearthstone Lounge through February. Sip wines by the glass from the McBride Sisters Collection or the Brown Estate Napa Valley, enjoy craft beer from Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. or a cocktail made with Uncle Nearest 1884 Tennessee whiskey.
  • The appetizer menu, served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly, features crispy chicken wings with habanero maple syrup glaze, Cajun shrimp flatbread, and loaded sweet potato fries with crispy bacon, corn relish, barbecue sauce, spicy aioli and parsley.
  • Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen in Downtown Disney District celebrates creole cuisine featuring Louisiana crawfish spring rolls, NOLA BBQ shrimp & grits, and sweet peach tea.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
