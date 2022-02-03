New Fitness Classes Now Available for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

Tenaya Stone Spa at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is introducing an exhilarating new menu of group fitness activities for guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Many of these fitness classes take place in one-of-a-kind settings you won’t find anywhere else in the world, such as the beautiful outdoors of Disney California Adventure

You can take a yoga class with scenic views of Disney California Adventure, or relax during guided meditation, focus on stretching, get in gear at a boot camp in the park, test yourself on an obstacle challenge at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

In the video below, you’ll meet Shinobu Tygi, Tenaya Stone Spa lead fitness instructor, who will explain more about this exciting new fitness program:

Here are a few highlights of more than a dozen fitness classes, 30 to 45 minutes in length, offered through Tenaya Stone Spa and the fitness center at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which are tailored to a variety of skill levels:

Aqua Yoga: Practice yoga on a paddleboard while floating in the Fountain Pool. We recommend you be comfortable in the water, because chances are, you might get wet!

Awakening Yoga: Wake up with Disney by enjoying a yoga session overlooking Disney California Adventure from the hotel’s rooftop deck. Designed for all levels, this class incorporates various types of yoga intended to improve mental awareness and start the day energized!

Boot Camp in Disney California Adventure Park: This spirited, high-intensity boot camp will have you on the move traveling from land to land before the park opens, with push-ups, squats and sit-ups, and maintains a 12-minute per mile pace jogging around the park. This class takes place before the park opens.

Disney Ears Yoga: Don your favorite pair of Disney ears and add a little Disney magic to this morning yoga session!

Fascia Release: This class incorporates a fascia roller to focus on helping to relieve muscle tightness and soreness, which may be soothing before your next day at the parks!

Obstacle Challenge in Disney California Adventure Park: At the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail attraction, conquer thrilling obstacles like crawling, jumping, climbing and running, and test your balance and strength! This class takes place before the park opens.

Power Walking Workout in Disney California Adventure Park: Start your day with an energetic walk and active stretching throughout Disney California Adventure before the park opens. This class maintains a 15- to 18-minute per mile pace, for up to 2 miles.

Sound Meditation: This guided meditation is designed to quiet your mind and bring you into a deep state of self-reflection.

Start With a Stretch: Get ready for an exciting day visiting the parks! Our instructors will guide you through gentle stretches to help warm-up your muscles. This class takes place before the park opens.

Group fitness classes are offered to overnight Disneyland Resort Hotel guests for an additional fee. Class reservations are required and can be made online

As a Disneyland Resort Hotel guest, you may also workout in any of the three complimentary hotel fitness centers, also located at the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. Strength machines like advanced ellipticals, regular and recumbent bicycles, treadmills and stair climbers are great for a cardio workout, and if you want to pump some iron, weight machines and free weights are also available.

Now, after taking one of these exclusive fitness classes or after a sensational day in the parks, you may want to treat yourself to a relaxing service at Tenaya Stone Spa. Wonderfully rewarding is the Tenaya Signature Massage after being on the go. If you spent the day visiting the parks, your feet and legs may need some love, so try the soothing and reinvigorating Mindful Traveler foot treatment.