Capture Your Moment Photopass Service Expanding to All Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks

Disney’s PhotoPass service is expanding one of their most popular experiences, Capture Your Moment, to all four Walt Disney World theme parks.
What’s Happening:
- Launched as a pilot at Magic Kingdom Park, this personalized 20-minute private photo session was so popular that Disney quickly expanded to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Now, based on positive guest feedback, Capture Your Moment is expanding to both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
- Beginning February 24th in EPCOT, you can choose one of the following pavilions for your photoshoot: Germany, Italy, the American Adventure, Japan or Morocco.
- Whether you’re celebrating something special – such as a proposal, first visit, graduation or anniversary – or want to get the entire family in front of the camera to take creative family portraits, EPCOT’s World Showcase is the perfect photo backdrop!
- Beginning March 21st, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios you can head down to the Hollywood Tower Hotel to take photos around its eerie grounds, capture playful photos with Gertie (Echo Lake’s resident dinosaur), get up close with the incredible details of the Chinese Theatre’s façade, or use the colorful neon signs and art deco architecture of Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard to evoke the golden age of Tinseltown.
- At all four theme parks, each Capture Your Moment session is $79 and can include up to eight guests.
- While prints and digital downloads are not included, those with a Disney PhotoPass entitlement such as Memory Maker or Memory Maker One Day, as well as qualifying Annual Passholders with a Disney PhotoPass download benefit, can download the photos at no extra cost.