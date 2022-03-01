Disneyland Paris to Ease Face Covering Requirements on March 2

Following in the footsteps of other Disney Parks, Disneyland Paris is no longer requiring face coverings at the resort.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning March 2nd, 2022, it is no longer mandatory for guests and cast to wear a face covering in the parks, Disney Village, restaurants, attractions or hotels.
- Disneyland Paris are, however, still recommending the use of face masks for experiences such as parades and nighttime spectaculars like “Disney Illuminations.”
- Face coverings will also still be required on public transport.
- The news comes after an announcement by French government officials, where February 28th marked many changes to the COVID restrictions in France. Outside Disneyland Paris, face coverings are no longer required in places where a vaccine pass (Pass Sanitaire) must be shown. They are, however, mandatory on public transport, in retail stores and in a work setting.
- The situation regarding vaccine passes (Pass Sanitaire) remains the same as it has been since January 24th, 2022. All guests ages 16 and above are required to provide a Vaccine Pass to enter the hotels and resort, while guests aged 12 to 15 must show a Health Pass. Guests aged 12-17 are not required to have received a booster shot, while guests aged 18 and above must have an updated Vaccine Pass that shows a booster dose in the case that it has been longer than 4 months since they received the 2nd dose. Both passes can also include a certificate of COVID-19 recovery dated between 11 days and 4 months prior.
- For more information about entry requirements, check the Disneyland Paris website before your visit for the latest information on this ever-evolving situation
- Similarly, Disneyland and Walt Disney World both recently announced that face would be optional for fully vaccinated guests beginning February 17th. While this includes indoor and outdoor locations, face coverings are still required by all guests aged 2 and up on Disney transportation – which includes Disney buses, monorails and Skyliner.
Edith is a lifelong Disney Parks fan, Star Wars enthusiast, Content Creator and writer that focuses on Disneyland Paris. When not at home in Ireland, she can usually be found in line for Phantom Manor. Her other hobbies include pin collecting, talking about animatronics and daydreaming about Rise Of The Resistance