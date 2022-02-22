Disneyland Paris Announces Entertainment Lineup for Disneyland Paris Pride Including Performances by International Artists

On Saturday, June 11, Disneyland Paris Pride will return at Walt Disney Studios Park! The entertainment lineup includes performances by international singers, a colorful parade, and attractions that will be open until 2 a.m. This magical atmosphere will celebrate diversity and inclusion with family and friends.

What’s Happening:

Guests will be able to groove to the sounds of a unique live outdoor concert on a stage in the heart of Production Courtyard, thanks to the live performances of: International musical sensation Mika , who sold over 10 million records and has Gold or Platinum awards in an impressive 32 countries worldwide; Singer-songwriter-performer and social media star Bilal Hassani , 22-year-old phenomenon with a community of more than 3 million “Habibies” British singer-songwriter Becky Hill , who rose to prominence after appearing on the first series of The Voice UK.



🏳️‍🌈 LINE-UP NEWS! 🏳️‍🌈

Everybody’s going to Love Today… @mikasounds, @iambilalhassani and @BeckyHill will rock the #DisneylandParisPride stage on 11 June! 🔥✨ ➡️ Don't miss this magical event: https://t.co/NGwCriwzWF

💯 RT if you can't wait to dance and sing in ❤️ with them! pic.twitter.com/hmcf0kSVi8 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) February 22, 2022

During this special evening, Guests will have the opportunity to: Be dazzled as they sing and dance discovering Disney’s Colorful Pride Parade, which features fan-favorite Disney Characters decked out in their most beautiful rainbow-colored costumes on sparkling floats. Strike incredible poses as they take memorable selfies with Disney Characters. Enjoy a selection of attractions that will be open until 2 a.m. Have the chance to be awarded with the title of “star of the evening” during Disney’s Magic LipSync Along Contest Find colorful items from the Pride Collection available across the resort

Since its opening in 1992, Disneyland Paris has been committed to inclusion, celebrating the diversity of our Guests and Cast Members in a place where everyone feels welcome. As the program is constantly evolving, we continue to offer engagement and development opportunities for all Cast Members, along with support and inspiration.

Ticket price: €89 per person and the event takes place from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM

Tickets are now available, you can now purchase them here