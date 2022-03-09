Marquee Signage Installed For Connections Café and Eatery at EPCOT

Zach Riddley, Creative Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, has shared a look at the brand new signage installed at Connections Café and Eatery, located in World Celebration at EPCOT.
- In the post shared by Riddley on instagram he said:
- “I’m excited to share a first-look at more progress from EPCOT. This morning, the first of five new marquees was installed at Connections Café and Eatery! These marquees continue the design language established with our recent Creations Shop marquees, leveraging large-scale typography in our signature EPCOT World Bold font.”
- Connections Café and Eatery will replace Electric Umbrella, which closed on February 15, 2020 after originally opening in 1994.
- Zach Riddley shared a sneak peak at the restaurant a few months ago, showcasing a mural that builds upon the World Celebration story by focusing on connections that generations of people make while gathering over a meal. The subject of the mural is the relationship of place, people and food from across the world – celebrating the bountiful variety of ingredients and traditions that connect culture and food to the beautiful, diverse places that we call home.
- The design of Connections Café and Eatery will closely complement the recently opened Creations Shop and Club Cool, which are located right next to the new restaurant.