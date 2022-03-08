Walt Disney Imagineering Shows Off Progress on TRON Lightcyle / Run At Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney Imagineering has released a new video on their Instagram account showcasing progress being made to the highly-anticipated new attraction coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, TRON Lightcycle / Run.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca2YPGzF5kf/

What’s Happening:

Angela Wu, a construction manager at Walt Disney Imagineering, is featured on a new post on the official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram TRON Lightcycle / Run Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

In the video, Wu explains that she was able to see the construction of, and experience of the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort

Wu also explains that she started at Walt Disney Imagineering as an intern on the project, and is proud to have been a part of it since the beginning.

She also notes that the construction of the canopy over the exterior portion of the track is now taking place, a special plastic polymer that is filled with air.

She also points out and shows off a new design that will be visible in the night on the canopy that those riding the attraction will be able to see.

TRON Lightcycle / Run was announced at the 2017 D23 Expo in Anaheim, with the promise that the attraction will be open to kick off the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Global events did prevent the project from hitting that timeline, and no official opening date has been announced at this time.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is anticipated to be incredibly similar to the original Shanghai Disneyland attraction, TRON Lightcycle Power Run, which opened with the park in 2016.

That attraction sees guests board a lightcycle like those seen in TRON: Legacy for a high speed (read: launched coaster) experience in the digital world of the computer. The indoor-coaster experience is highly themed with recognizable environments from the TRON films.

Again, no official opening date has been announced at this time, but the attraction could still potentially open during the 18-month long World's Most Magical Celebration, marking 50 years of the Walt Disney World Resort, which is already in progress and set to end in early 2023.