Toy Story’s Aliens Inspire The Clawwww! Lunch Box Tart at Hollywood Studios

Toy Story Land’s newest treat has its lime-flavored eyes on you.

Though Lunch Box Tarts have been a regular part of the menu at Woody’s Lunch Box, a new variation offers a Toy Story Alien twist via the amusingly named The Clawwww!

What’s Happening:

Now available at Woody’s Lunch Box at Walt Disney World

Per the Disney Eats instagram account

And yes, as seen above, The Clawwww! Lunch Box Tart has edible eyes among its decoration, making it perhaps a bit odd to find your food looking at you as you eat it - but if it’s tasty, it’s tasty!

