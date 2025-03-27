Toy Story’s Aliens Inspire The Clawwww! Lunch Box Tart at Hollywood Studios
Toy Story Land’s newest treat has its lime-flavored eyes on you.
Though Lunch Box Tarts have been a regular part of the menu at Woody’s Lunch Box, a new variation offers a Toy Story Alien twist via the amusingly named The Clawwww!
What’s Happening:
- Now available at Woody’s Lunch Box at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, The Clawwww! Lunch Box Tart offers a key lime-flavored version on the tarts found at the Toy Story Land location.
- Per the Disney Eats instagram account, the new tart consists of a delicious key lime curd-filled pastry topped with marshmallow fondant, sugar candy, blue sprinkles, and purple crispy pearls.
- And yes, as seen above, The Clawwww! Lunch Box Tart has edible eyes among its decoration, making it perhaps a bit odd to find your food looking at you as you eat it - but if it’s tasty, it’s tasty!
