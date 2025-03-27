Walt Disney World Brings Back Free Dining Packages For Select Stays Later This Year
Walt Disney World is once again giving away a FREE dining plan when non-discounted packages are purchased on select stays later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World can enjoy a FREE dining plan when they purchase a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resorts Collection hotel and a theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option.
- The offer is available for arrivals most nights from:
- June 29 to September 30, 2025
- October 20 to November 1, 2025
- December 6 to December 22, 2025
- A dining plan includes meals and snacks, and includes the Disney Dining Plan, as well as the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan. These packages may be available for longer lengths of stay.
- Guests can enjoy a FREE Disney Dining Plan when they purchase a 4-night, 4-day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights as listed above at:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Guests can enjoy a FREE Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when they purchase a 4-night, 4-day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Moderate or Value Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals on most nights as listed above at:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Worth Noting:
- The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited. Everyone in the same room must be on the same package. Advance package reservations are required. Theme park tickets are valid for admission beginning on the date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket. Some table-service restaurants may have limited or no availability at time of package purchase.
- Requirements
- Minimum 4-day theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option required
- Minimum 4-night length of stay required
- Package Includes
- Room
- Theme park ticket(s) with a Park Hopper option
- A dining plan
- The dining plan included in this special offer depends on the Disney Resort hotel you select. The Disney Dining Plan is included when you choose a stay at a Disney Deluxe or Disney Deluxe Villa Resort hotel. The Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan is included when you choose a stay at a Disney Moderate or Value Resort hotel.
- Some table-service restaurants may have limited or no availability at time of package purchase
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate, Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Offer excludes the following room types: Campsites, 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows and 2-Bedroom Penthouses at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Deluxe Rooms at Disney's Beach Club Resort, and Suites at Disney Deluxe Resort hotels.
- Dining plan excludes gratuities.
- Children ages 3 to 9 must order from a children’s menu, where available.
- This package includes a date-based ticket; theme park reservations are not required for date-based tickets.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
