New Time-Lapse Video Reveals Stage for Upcoming Disney's Hollywood Studios Show
Mirror, Mirror on the....Proscenium?
Disney Live Entertainment has shared a quick tease that has revealed much of the stage and set for the upcoming new show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios featuring a full cast of legendary villains.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Live Entertainment has teased a look at the new stage of the upcoming show, “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After."
- In a video posted to social media, fans can see the installation of a massive mirror (screen) taking center stage, while above the stage, as well as glimpses of the full theater.
- The show, coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, replaces Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy on Sunset Boulevard, and it’s stunning to see how quickly the space has transformed into what this new experience will entail.
- In the new show, the Magic Mirror has summoned the guests to experience the Mirror realm — so expect a lot of mirrors, and encounter a number of Disney Villains. Never ones to let a dramatic performance pass them by, fiendish foes Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent will break through the glass and take the stage to prove once and for all why they are the most misunderstood. In the end, it will be on the guests in the audience to make the final call in a delightfully wicked finale filled with dozens of the most infamous evildoers awaiting your decision from within the Mirror’s realm.
- As a reminder, the stage, once complete, is supposed to look like the one that was revealed in the concept art below shortly after the show was first announced last year.
- Take a look at the progress in the official post on Instagram below, and you can see how that stage is quickly coming together ahead of the show’s debut in May.
- The new show, as expected, has been announced to open alongside “The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" this summer, on Memorial Day weekend at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.
