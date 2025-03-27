Creative Disney Movie Parody Posters with Mickey & Friends Decorate the Food Court Walls of Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
Over the last year, the lobby and restaurant of Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort have undergone an extensive refurbishment, bringing a little more Disney into the Walt Disney World Value Resort. Among the additions is a truly wonderful collection of movie parody posters featuring Mickey and his pals.
Prior to entering the World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, guests are welcomed in red-carpet style by a new mural featuring characters in the style of the recent Paul Rudish created Mickey Mouse shorts.
Inside the seating area of the World Premiere Food Court, guests will find a number of parody posters inserting Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and their friends into a selection of Disney movies.
The Princess Dairies (The Princess Diaries)
Adventures in Ducksitting (Adventures in Babysitting)
Bungle Cruise (Jungle Cruise)
The Love Bugs (The Love Bug)
Pete of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Cat (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl)
The Feisty Ducks (The Mighty Ducks)
Minchanted (Enchanted)
TOON (TRON)
