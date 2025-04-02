Photos / Videos: Brooks x runDisney Shoe Collection Unveiled at ESPN Wide World of Sports

The first collaboration between Brooks and Disney has resulted in a new collection for the 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.

During a special event today at ESPN Wide World of Sports ahead of the 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, the new limited-edition collection of shoes from Brooks and runDisney was revealed.

The Brooks x runDisney collection features four styles inspired by the race weekend theme and iconic Disney characters.

The new shoes will be available beginning tomorrow, April 3rd, during the first day of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

On the first day of the expo, attendees will be limited to one of each design (4 pairs total) per adult purchaser.

Adrenaline GTS 24 Core runDisney | $150

Bring more magic to every mile in this limited-edition Adrenaline GTS 24, featuring an iconic Mickey Mouse detail and eye-catching colors that match the runDisney core merchandise collection. The Adrenaline GTS 24 running shoes feature nitrogen infused cushioning for lightweight softness. The trusted GuideRails support system helps reduce excess motion, and the mesh upper provides breathable comfort.

Men’s Adrenaline size range: 7-15 | Women’s Adrenaline size range: 5-13 (subject to availability)

Ghost Max 2 runDisney Springtime Surprise | $160

Commemorate the 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend with this limited-edition Ghost Max 2. Bold colors representing different race themes come together to make you feel like a superhero crossing the finish line. Plus, you can customize your laces with the included themed race badges. With lots of soft, lightweight cushioning, a rocker shape that actively helps you move from landing to toe-off, and a broad base for added stability, the Ghost Max 2 is ready to roll.

Men’s Ghost Max size range: 7-15 | Women’s Ghost Max size range: 5-12 (subject to availability)

Ghost Max 2 runDisney Minnie Mouse | $160

Yoo-hoo! Red-and-white polka dots and a bow detail on the heel highlight Minnie Mouse’s iconic style on this limited-edition Ghost Max 2. With lots of lightweight cushioning, a rocker shape that actively helps you move from landing to toe-off, and a broad base for added stability, the Ghost Max 2 is ready to roll. Also available in wide.

Men’s Ghost Max size range: 7-15 *available in wide | Women’s Ghost Max size range: 5-12 *available in wide (subject to availability)

Ghost Max 2 runDisney Mickey Mouse | $160

Bold pops of color paired with hidden Mickey Mouse details make this limited-edition Ghost Max 2 fit for even the world’s most famous mouse. With lots of soft, lightweight cushioning, a rocker shape that actively helps you move from landing to toe-off, and a broad base for added stability, the Ghost Max 2 is ready to roll. Also available in wide.

Men’s Ghost Max size range: 7-15 *available in wide | Women’s Ghost Max size range: 5-12 *available in wide (subject to availability)

Watch as the Brooks x runDisney Collaboration is Revealed at ESPN Wide World of Sports:

See the collection up-close and find out more from the shoe's designer:

A four-pack of patches featuring Groot, Hercules, Mrs. Incredible and Baymax will also come with purchase of the shoes.

