Photos: Disney Celebrates Blizzard Beach's 30th Anniversary with a New Pin, Photo Ops, and Sidewalk Art

No this is not an April fools joke! Blizzard Beach is celebrating its 30th anniversary today. Laughing Place took a visit to the melting ski resort to check out how Disney was celebrating the milestone.

On April 1st, 1995, Walt Disney World welcomed guests into Blizzard Beach for the first time. At the time, it was Walt Disney World’s third water park being preceded by River Country and Typhoon Lagoon. After a freak snow storm that ravaged through Central Florida, quickly the area was turned into a ski resort. As temperatures began to rise and the snow started melting, Blizzard Beach water park was born. Thirty years later, the water is still flowing above Mount Gushmore and Disney celebrated the anniversary with some fun offers found throughout the park. Also, for the first time in 6 years, both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will be open this summer.

Upon entering the park, cast members decorated the pathways with special birthday messages to the park with sidewalk chalk.

Guests in attendance were handed a temporary tattoo to celebrate the water park’s 30th birthday featuring Mickey and Minnie. The same design was also released as a limited-edition Disney Pin Trading pin.

Mickey and Minnie were also in attendance for the event, meeting guests in their super cool snow-flake adorned costumes.

There was also a photo op available with a dated Blizzard Beach sign to commemorate the park’s birthday.

You could also join in on a DJ Dance Party at the main beach.

While visiting the park we also checked out some of the food offerings available to guests. Over at Warming Hut, he enjoyed a Cajun Deviled Egg and Shrimp Salad. We also tried the Hungarian Goulash at Avalunch, which was a beef stew with onion and tomato demi glaze served over spaetzle.

Blizzard Beach was also offering a Snowflake Scavenger Hunt. With a numbered map, guests are sent out on a search for snowflake shaped signs around the park. Each numbered box will require you to complete a task. After completing the scavenger hunt, guests could head back to the Lost Children Hut to redeem for a prize. We grabbed a snowman rubber duck.

It was great to see Disney celebrating Blizzard Beach on its 3 decade milestone. It would’ve been great to see them release special shirts or MagicBands for the celebration, as, personally, Blizzard Beach is one of my favorite places in Walt Disney World. But, none-the-less, we had a great day visiting Blizzard Beach.

