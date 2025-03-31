Travel Back to the Golden Age of Hollywood with These New Disney’s Hollywood Studios Shirts
Two excellent new Disney’s Hollywood Studios shirts have arrived in stores at the Walt Disney World theme park.
Celebrating the golden age of Hollywood, these two new shirts harken back to the days of Disney-MGM Studios, with a modern twist. The first shirt features Mickey Mouse, the star of the show, sitting in his own actor’s chair – getting ready for his close-up!
The second shirt features Mickey as the director in front of a silhouette of the park (including the Earful Tower). He’s surrounded by icons representing various elements of the park – R2-D2 for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Maleficent for Fantasmic, The Hollywood Tower Hotel, Rock ‘n Roller Coaster and Buzz Lightyear for Toy Story Land.
Both shirts are now available from Keystone Clothiers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and retail for $29.99. If you’re looking to buy both, the price goes down to $25.00 each.
