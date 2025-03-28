Photos: DinoLand USA Construction Walls Now Covered in Artwork for Upcoming Tropical Americas Area
Construction began back in January with the closure of Chester and Hester's Dino-Rama.
The phased closing of DinoLand USA is well underway at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Now, the construction walls surrounding the former Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama are decorated in artwork for the upcoming Tropical Americas area.
Tropical Transformation:
- The construction walls surrounding the now defunct Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama are now decorated with concept artwork and signage for the upcoming Tropical Americas area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- The reimagined land, which was announced in 2023, is set to open in 2027 at the Walt Disney World park.
- In addition to the concept artwork and signage, the construction fence is also decorated with butterflies down the majority of the sprawling walls.
- Elsewhere on the wall, guests will find quotes from both Encanto and the Indiana Jones movies.
- For those who aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to our prehistoric pals, DINOSAUR, The Boneyard, and Restaurantosaurus aren’t set to go extinct until sometime next year.
- If you are looking to take a journey to the Most Magical Place on Earth before DinoLand USA’s countdown to extinction is up, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
Read More Tropical Americas:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com