Photos: DinoLand USA Construction Walls Now Covered in Artwork for Upcoming Tropical Americas Area

Construction began back in January with the closure of Chester and Hester's Dino-Rama.

The phased closing of DinoLand USA is well underway at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Now, the construction walls surrounding the former Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama are decorated in artwork for the upcoming Tropical Americas area.

Tropical Transformation:

The construction walls surrounding the now defunct Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama are now decorated with concept artwork and signage for the upcoming Tropical Americas area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The reimagined land, which was announced in 2023, is set to open in 2027 at the Walt Disney World

In addition to the concept artwork and signage, the construction fence is also decorated with butterflies down the majority of the sprawling walls.

The large, high resolution concept art also gives fans a more detailed look at Pueblo Esperanza, the fictional town the new land takes place in.

This includes an Encanto-inspired attraction, DINOSAUR Indiana Jones retheme, the upcoming carousel and more.

Elsewhere on the wall, guests will find quotes from both Encanto and the Indiana Jones movies.

For those who aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to our prehistoric pals, DINOSAUR, The Boneyard

If you are looking to take a journey to the Most Magical Place on Earth before DinoLand USA’s countdown to extinction is up, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Tropical Americas: