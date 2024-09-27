Photos: A Final Look At Dinoland U.S.A. Before Its Transformation Into Tropical Americas

Before construction begins, we take a look the opening day land of Disney's Animal Kingdom before its extinction.

Well, the time has come. Soon, Dinoland U.S.A. and Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama will be cleared to make way for Tropical Americas, the new land that will call Disney’s Animal Kingdom home. Officially announced at the recent D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the new land will include Dinosaur becoming an Indiana Jones attraction, along with the addition of an Encanto attraction and a new carousel.

The land originally opened with the park in April of 1998, with Chester & Hester’s opening later alongside the now closed Primeval Whirl. The Chester & Hester’s area is currently home to a variety of carnival games and TriceraTop Spin.

Also a prominent family favorite was The Boneyard and Dig Site, a large play area for kids to run around and search for dinosaur bones. (It was also prominently featured in an episode of Sabrina The Teenage Witch.)

With the land on its way out, be sure to make one last stop to the area before it goes extinct.