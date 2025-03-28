Disney H2O Glow After Hours Returns to Typhoon Lagoon Starting May 23rd
The event will continue on select nights through September 13th, 2025.
With summer break just around the corner, Walt Disney World guests can get ready to have a “glowing’’ good time when Disney H2O Glow After Hours returns to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon starting May 23rd.
What’s Happening:
- Guests can look forward to magical late-night parties throughout the summer, giving them an opportunity to enjoy the tropical Disney water park with shorter wait times.
- The 2025 H2O Glow After Hours season will last longer than ever before, taking place from May 23rd to September 13th, 2025.
- Hosted by Partysaurus Rex and his friends from Toy Story, this after-hours party turns the water park into a beach bash extravaganza, creating an energetic atmosphere with waves and pulsating beats.
- Guests can immerse themselves in radiant lighting effects, vibrant decor and high-energy DJ dance parties with some of their favorite Disney characters.
- Complimentary snacks such as Mickey bars, popcorn and select beverages are included in the price of admission.
- New menu offerings will also be introduced this year, such as Chicken and Mickey-shaped Waffle Sliders at Leaning Palms and Glow-versized Loaded Baked Potato at Typhoon Tilly’s.
- A full list of H2O Glow Nights food and drinks will be shared in the coming weeks.
- Tickets will be available for Walt Disney World hotel guests beginning April 1st, with general public tickets going on sale April 4th.
- This year, kids will be able to get in for only $42.50, which is half the price of the $85 adult ticket. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members will be able to save even more.
- For help booking tickets to Disney H2O Glow After Hours and in planning your next trip to Walt Disney World, feel free to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.
