Jason Sudeikis Stops By Disney's Hollywood Studios to Visit an Old Friend
I guess all is forgiven on Batuu.
Acclaimed actor Jason Sudeikis stopped by Walt Disney World recently, and met up with an old friend who a number of Star Wars fans might think he should have stayed away from.
What’s Happening:
- Award-winning actor Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, SNL) recently made a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World.
- This marks the first time that he has visited Walt Disney World since he was a kid in the mid 1980s, so not only was the Star Wars-themed area new to him, the whole of Disney’s Hollywood Studios was entirely new as well.
- While there, he encountered The Mandalorian and Grogu in the area, appropriate since Sudeikis himself made a guest appearance as a stormtrooper in the first season of the hit series, The Mandalorian, on Disney+.
- The appearance was quite memorable for a number of reasons, but let’s just say there’s probably a certain sect of fans that think the actor shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near Grogu.
- While Sudeikis’ visit may have been brief, there is a lot more in store for The Mandalorian and Grogu at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Originally announced last year during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a new story featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu will be coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- Working alongside The Mandalorian team, the Imagineers captured scenes for the attraction on the movie set, thus allowing guests to see those aforementioned familiar (and beloved) Star Wars locations aboard the Millennium Falcon.
- The new additions to the attraction will be debuting at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park on the same day as their upcoming film.
- The Star Wars movie spinning off of the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently slated to open in theatres May 22nd, 2026.
