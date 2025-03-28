Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away Parade to Welcome Us to Rosas with Announcement of a “Wish” Float
The new nighttime parade arrives this summer at the Magic Kingdom.
The latest float revealed as part of the line-up of the Magic Kingdom’s new nighttime parade, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, will have you wishing you’re a star.
What’s Happening:
- A newly-released piece of concept art highlights the Wish-inspired float that will be part of the nighttime parade coming to the Magic Kingdom.
- The float features the main character Asha standing on a tree alongside her companions Valentino and Star.
- Wish definitely makes an interesting choice for representation in the parade, considering its less-than-favorable critical and box office reception.
- The new nighttime parade, the first since the Main Street Electrical Parade’s last engagement, will share the magic of Disney, thanks to the Blue Fairy.
- Other animated classics to be featured with their own floats in the parade include Frozen, Encanto, Peter Pan, Moana and Coco.
- Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away will debut this summer at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
