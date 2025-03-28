Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away Parade to Welcome Us to Rosas with Announcement of a “Wish” Float

The new nighttime parade arrives this summer at the Magic Kingdom.

The latest float revealed as part of the line-up of the Magic Kingdom’s new nighttime parade, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, will have you wishing you’re a star.

What’s Happening:

  • A newly-released piece of concept art highlights the Wish-inspired float that will be part of the nighttime parade coming to the Magic Kingdom.
  • The float features the main character Asha standing on a tree alongside her companions Valentino and Star.
  • Wish definitely makes an interesting choice for representation in the parade, considering its less-than-favorable critical and box office reception.
  • The new nighttime parade, the first since the Main Street Electrical Parade’s last engagement, will share the magic of Disney, thanks to the Blue Fairy.
  • Other animated classics to be featured with their own floats in the parade include Frozen, Encanto, Peter Pan, Moana and Coco.
  • Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away will debut this summer at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com