Third Iteration of Test Track Continues to Take Shape Ahead of Summer 2025 Opening

We've come a long way from tests 3, 5, and 7.

Guests visiting EPCOT can see some drastic changes (and hear some familiar sounds) as the new changes continue to take shape for the third iteration of Test Track.

What’s Happening:

Just checking in on the progress of Test Track’s third iteration at EPCOT, devotees will quickly notice a number of changes.

As we approach the summer opening (no official date has been announced beyond “summer"), you can see that the original canopy that flanked the entrance of the attraction has been completely removed.

Now, the new roof over the entrance, as depicted in one of the few pieces of concept art that we have seen, is nearly complete.

The walls outside of the attraction now also feature a new logo for the experience. This third iteration of the logo (like the ride!) has a sleeker look, especially compared to the crash-test-dummy-esque logo from the original back in the late 90s. The second one had a stylized italic style look to go with the more digital theme of that version of the attraction.

Also, those visiting the park will once again hear a familiar noise, one that has not changed, as ride vehicles are undergoing testing around the iconic attraction.

This new iteration of Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future..

New show scenes will showcase technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone.

Enjoy a joy ride through scenes focusing on onboard technology, customization and personalization. Followed by a trip through a scenic outdoor route reminding us all of the joys of driving, taking in the world around us and spending quality time with friends and family.

Disney has also promised that this iteration will also pay homage to the original attraction that Test Track replaced, World of Motion.

While no specific date has been announced, Disney has promised that the attraction will open this Summer.