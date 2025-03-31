Yzma, Genie, and Orange Bird Character Mugs Arrive at Walt Disney World

You ain't never had a cup like these!

Enjoy your daily cup-of-joe with brand new character mugs, now available at Walt Disney World and Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Disney has debuted several new character mugs at Walt Disney World.

Featuring designs of the resort’s original character Orange Bird, Aladdin’ s Genie, and The Emperor’s New Groove’ s Yzma, you’ll definitely want to grab these adorable accessories.

For Disney fans not living in the Orlando area, you can grab these bad boys at DisneyStore.com.

Each design runs for $24.99, let’s take a look at the new sculpted character mugs.

