Photos: New Minnie Mouse Germany Pavilion Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT

Guests visiting the Germany Pavilion at EPCOT will be able to pick up new Minnie Mouse merchandise to commemorate their visit to the World Showcase.

Guten Tag:

Over at the Germany Pavilion, a new line of Deutschland-inspired Minnie Mouse merchandise has been released.

After enjoying a trip to Biergarten and indulging in a fresh bag of Werther’s caramel corn, you’ll absolutely want to commemorate your visit to the Germany Pavilion with this new line of products.

Let’s check them out!

Germany Minnie Mouse Peplum Top ($34.99)

Minnie in Deutschland Women’s T-Shirt ($34.99)

Minnie Mouse Germany Pavilion Zip-Up Hoodie ($54.99)

“Ich Liebe Edelweiss" Minnie Mouse Pouch ($24.99)

Germany Minnie Mouse Ears ($34.99)

Germany Minnie Mouse Dish ($17.99)

Germany Minnie Mouse Keychain ($14.99)

Germany Minnie Mouse Floral All-Over-Print Women’s T-Shirt ($39.99)

“Fraulein Minnie" Women’s T-Shirt ($39.99)

Youth Germany Minnie Mouse Dress ($21.99)

“Ich Liebe Edelweiss" Minnie Mouse Youth T-Shirt ($21.99)

Germany Minnie Mouse Wall Decoration ($29.99)

Minnie in Deutschland Mug ($19.99)

Minnie in Deutschland Glass ($29.99)

Minnie in Deutschland Pot Holder ($14.99)

Minnie in Deutschland Dish Towels ($19.99)

“Fraulein Minnie" Fleece Blanket ($44.99)

“Fraulein Minnie" Water Bottle ($29.99)

“Fraulein Minnie" Bowl ($39.99)

