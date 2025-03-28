Photos: The Bunny-Themed Eggs of This Year's Eggstravaganza at EPCOT

But can I take home the Alec egg as a prize? Please?

Guests heading to EPCOT for the season can now partake in this year’s EGGstravaganza, taking them throughout World Showcase at the park looking for fun, character themed easter eggs featuring some favorite Disney bunnies on this fan-favorite annual scavenger hunt. To participate, just head to select gift shops (usually the gift center under Spaceship Earth is a good bet) and pick up an activity card for $9.99 and head off to find all the eggs to get your prize (note that you do not have to complete the card to redeem the finale prize).

Bunnies from all arms of the company are included, including classics like Thumper from Bambi, and the White Rabbit and March Hare from Alice in Wonderland and modern characters like Judy Hopps from Zootopia. More obscure favorites like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Skippy from Robin Hood can be found, and even Muppet pal Bean Bunny is hiding out there in World Showcase.

Pixar fans will like finding a number of the rabbits as well, including Ducky & Bunny from Toy Story 4, and two from some classic Pixar shorts - Alec (the magician’s rabbit) from Presto which debuted ahead of WALL-E in 2008 and the Jackalope from Boundin’ which debuted with The Incredibles in 2004.

Below, we have a number of pictures that will aid you in your quest to find each egg, so if you want to participate truly without any help, stop reading now.

Rabbit

Odyssey

Bean Bunny

Mexico

Thumper

Norway

Miss Bunny

China

Oswald The Lucky Rabbit

Germany

Ducky & Bunny

Italy

Skippy

Judy Hopps

Japan

The Jackalope

Morocco

March Hare

France

White Rabbit

United Kingdom

Alec

Canada

Once complete, your card should look an awful lot like this one.

After you’re done with the hunt (or even before if that’s your preference), you can claim your prize - which this year is a fun and crafty activity, where you can paint the wooden egg of your choice. Options include Mickey, Minnie, White Rabbit, Thumper, Chip, and Dale.

You can also commemorate your hunt with a special pin that you can purchase for $22.99.

