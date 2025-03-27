Special Three Day Three Park Walt Disney World Resort Ticket Offer for Select Parks
This offer does not include Magic Kingdom.
Take advantage of this specially priced three-day, three-park ticket, for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.
What’s Happening:
- Experience the excitement of summer with a specially priced three-day, three-park ticket granting access to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.
- Prices begin at $89 per day, plus tax, with a total starting cost of $267, plus tax.
- You can enhance your experience by adding a room to your ticket purchase, creating a package.
- Each ticket permits one entry to a specific theme park each day, amounting to three admissions over three separate days.
- It is important to note that this ticket does not provide access to Magic Kingdom park.
- Theme park reservations are not required with this ticket.
- This ticket is valid for specific dates ranging from April 6 to September 22, 2025, and must be used within five days of the chosen start date.
- Guests are not permitted to re-enter the same theme park with the same ticket. Additionally, all tickets and options are non transferable and nonrefundable and do not cover activities or events that are separately priced or not open to the general public.
