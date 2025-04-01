The Walt Disney Company Celebrates Earth Month With National Geographic in Many Different Ways

There's even a sweepstakes for an adventure in Antarctica.

The Walt Disney Company has launched a campaign with National Geographic for Earth Month, seeking to inspire audiences to appreciate the environment through storytelling.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company plans to honor Earth Month with a campaign in collaboration with National Geographic, promoting environmental appreciation through storytelling.

In April, the ourHOME initiative will feature new content and activities that showcase global efforts to protect and celebrate nature, encouraging audiences to find more reasons to cherish our planet.

Returning for its second year, the ourHOME campaign builds on the collaborative legacy of Disney and National Geographic, focusing on transformative storytelling that deepens our connection to the planet.

Disney is committed to promoting a healthier environment for people and wildlife, exemplified by the Disney Conservation Fund (DCF), which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year as part of the ourHOME campaign.

In April, the DCF will distribute over $500,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations that create opportunities for youth to engage with nature and support local wildlife and habitats.

Entertainment:

Available all year long, the ourHOME Collection on Disney+ Secrets Of the Octopus, Queens, and A Real Bug’s Life, along with the full library of Disneynature films.

Additionally, three global premieres will debut during Earth Week: Nat Geo’s Secrets Of the Penguins , along with Disneynature’s Sea Lions of the Galapagos and Guardians of the Galapagos .

, along with Disneynature’s and . Secrets Of the Penguins will debut on April 20 at 8/7c on National Geographic, with all episodes available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu Secrets Of series, narrated by Blake Lively and featuring Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning explorer Bertie Gregory, invites audiences to discover the planet's most remote regions. It offers a unique glimpse into penguin behaviors, showcasing these charming, flightless birds as they navigate some of Earth's harshest environments for the first time on film.

Sea Lions of the Galapagos will premiere on Disney+ on April 22. Narrated by Brendan Fraser, this engaging film follows Leo, a young sea lion pup, as he learns to navigate life with his mother, Luna. During his quest to establish his own territory, Leo encounters various challenges and meets diverse creatures, including marine iguanas, racer snakes, yellowfin tuna, and Galapagos sharks.

http://youtube.com/watch?v=X0nclu9lzaQ

Guardians of the Galapagos will premiere on Disney+ on April 22. Narrated by Blair Underwood, this documentary explores the Sea Lions of the Galapagos, showcasing the Disneynature team's documentation of their behaviors while highlighting the threats to the archipelago and the efforts of the Guardians of the Galapagos to protect this unique environment.

Social Media:

National Geographic is the top brand on social media, engaging over 780 million followers.

The ourHOME campaign seeks to leverage this reach to showcase the planet's stunning wildlife and landscapes through daily posts on Disney and National Geographic accounts.

Fans can participate in the Nat Geo Your Shot ourHOME challenge (#NatGeoYourShotOurHOME) by submitting their remarkable nature photographs for a chance to be featured on @NatGeoYourShot.

The ourHOME campaign will highlight various initiatives across The Walt Disney Company, including the following:

Content:

Throughout the month, various social media accounts will highlight ourHOME, including @Disney, @Disney+, @NatGeo, @NatGeoTV, @NatGeoWILD, @NatGeoTravel, @NatGeoAdventure, and @NatGeoDocs.

Participants are invited to submit photographs showcasing the planet's beauty for the Nat Geo Your Shot ourHOME challenge. To be featured on @NatGeoYourShot on Instagram, use the hashtag #NatGeoYourShotOurHOME by April 22.

The ourHOME Collection on Disney+ features content that highlights the beauty and wonders of our planet, making it a timeless addition to the platform.

The latest installment of National Geographic's Emmy-winning Secrets Of series, Secrets Of the Penguins , will premiere on April 20 at 8/7c, featuring Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Nat Geo Explorer Bertie Gregory and narrated by Blake Lively. All episodes will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu starting April 21.

series, , will premiere on April 20 at 8/7c, featuring Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Nat Geo Explorer Bertie Gregory and narrated by Blake Lively. All episodes will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu starting April 21. The latest Disneynature film, Sea Lions of the Galapagos , featuring narration by Brendan Fraser, is set to debut on Disney+ on April 22.

, featuring narration by Brendan Fraser, is set to debut on Disney+ on April 22. Guardians of the Galapagos provides an exclusive look at "Sea Lions of the Galapagos," narrated by Blair Underwood, premiering on Disney+ on April 22.

provides an exclusive look at "Sea Lions of the Galapagos," narrated by Blair Underwood, premiering on Disney+ on April 22. Dedicated ourHOME Spot – featured throughout the month across all of Disney networks, Disney-owned television stations, and select digital platforms.

ourHOME-Themed Programming encompasses a variety of scheduled broadcasts across various U.S. networks, such as the National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, ABC Disney Channel

The National Geographic Society will air a public service announcement this month on the National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild, highlighting its penguin conservation efforts.

Disney Experiences:

Throughout April, guests can engage in various special activities to celebrate Earth Month.

Secrets Of the Penguins photo moments and themed kids menus at select restaurants at Disneyland Walt Disney World

photo moments and themed kids menus at select restaurants at Disneyland Resort Disney California Adventure Silly Symphony Swings

Disney Cruise Line Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point , which highlights the collaboration between Disney Imagineers, conservation biologists, and the local community in developing this new island destination.

, which highlights the collaboration between Disney Imagineers, conservation biologists, and the local community in developing this new island destination. Celebrate Earth Month Fair will return to Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort from April 18-22, with a series of themed booths and interactive activities highlighting the resort’s nature conservation commitment.

ourHOME Sweepstakes:

The ourHOME National Geographic Sweepstakes invites U.S. residents aged 18 and older to participate for a chance to win a cruise for two with National Geographic – Lindblad Expeditions, complete with airfare, for an extraordinary adventure in Antarctica.

The entry period for the sweepstakes runs from April 15 to April 30, with further details to be provided soon.

More On National Geographic: