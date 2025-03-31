Review: National Geographic's "Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America" Provides a Gut-Wrenchingly Immersive Look at America's Deadliest Domestic Terrorist Attack

From National Geographic and 72 Films, take a three-part moment-by-moment journey through the United States’ deadliest domestic terrorist act in Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America.

Back on April 19th, 1995, America was shaken to its core. What was anticipated to be a normal work day at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma turned into the scene of a tragic terrorist attack. At approximately 9:02AM, a truck bomb detonated, taking out a third of the building in seconds, killing 169 people and injuring nearly 700 others. The Oklahoma City Bombing became America’s deadliest act of domestic terrorism and continues to hold that title to this day. As the US tragedy approaches its 30th anniversary, National Geographic and 72 Films are inviting viewers to explore the tragedy and its historical significance in Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America.

Through rare archive footage and first hand testimonies, the three-part docuseries provides a moment-by-moment look at the bombing, the aftermath, the manhunt to find the perpetrators, and the long standing effects the Oklahoma City bombing continues to hold. Throughout the three approximately 45 minute episodes, National Geographic spoke with former President Bill Clinton, former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating, survivor Amy Downs, district fire chief Mike Shannon, FBI Special Agent Bob Ricks and more as they provide a full glimpse into the terrible day.

The first episode, titled “Explosion," recounts the events of the day, including a look at the state of the United States’ growing fear of terrorism, providing a full scope from survivors and first responders.

The second episode “Manhunt" takes viewers into the mass panic when an alleged second bomb was found during the search and rescue mission, abandoning those still trapped in the rubble. As the second bomb proves to be a false alarm, first responders and law enforcement begin their next steps to rescue survivors and find the men responsible for the act of terrorism.

In episode three, “Justice," the country grapples with the reality that Timothy McVeigh and his co-conspirator Terry Nichols, two Army Veterans, were responsible for the attack. As trial begins for the domestic terrorists, the government seeks the death penalty as Oklahoma and the country mourn.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America is a gut-wrenchingly immersive look into one of America’s greatest tragedies.The docuseries expertly weaves home videos, interviews, and news clips together in a way that places viewers into the shoes of those that experienced the bombing first hand. As One Day in America recounts the moment-by-moment terror of April 19th, 1995, the high-stakes pressure of the search and rescue, the horrifying story of Amy Downs trapped in the rubble as a potential bomb threat leaves her abandoned, Edye Raines’ hopeless search for her missing children, and the growing fear from the surrounding communities permeated through my screen. Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America wants you to feel the realities of that day and the fury of Americans looking for Justice. Former President Bill Clinton also provided an incomparable perspective of the political climate in the United States during the time of the tragedy.

As someone who was not alive when the Oklahoma City Bombing occurred, I was instantly slapped with how little I understood about America’s deadliest domestic terrorist attack. While taught in schools, growing up during the “War on Terror" placed a heavy emotional significance on 9/11 and the Iraq War. In class, looking at history through a lens of action and impact often dehumanizes the realities of those that lived through it. On the contrary, Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America forces viewers to look into the eyes of survivors and experience their stories and the permanent ramifications of our country's history. Viewing all three episodes, I feel National Geographic and 72 Films captured humanity and history in a harmonious balance that is often missed in documentaries about tragedy. While One Day in America isn’t suitable for young children, as it contains graphic scenes and stories, I highly recommend experiencing this docuseries when it premieres on April 2nd. You can catch Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America on National Geographic or on Disney+ and Hulu on April 3rd.

