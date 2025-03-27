TV Review: "Mid-Century Modern" is Golden - A Fresh Take on Classic Sitcom Charm

Can you ever recapture the lightning-in-a-bottle that was The Golden Girls? Not quite - but Mid-Century Modern comes thrillingly close. Hulu’s new sitcom pays loving tribute to the classic series' format and humor while carving out its own identity with a story centered on middle-aged gay men living in Palm Springs. Hilarious, heartfelt, and refreshingly modern, the series balances nostalgia with a contemporary sensibility.

Bunny (Nathan Lane, The Birdcage), Arthur (Nathan Lee Graham, Theater Camp), and Jerry (Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers)—three lifelong friends—reunite at Bunny’s home for a funeral and realize their lives are better together than apart. Their arrangement also includes Bunny’s mother, Sybil (Linda Lavin, Alice), a woman whose biting wit is matched only by her enduring love for her son. Through the ups, downs, uppers, downers, and everything in between, these three men commit to facing life’s next chapter side by side.

From Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, with executive producer Ryan Murphy (Pose), Mid-Century Modern embraces The Golden Girls’ DNA while making its own statement. While Jerry carries a hint of Betty White’s Rose, the rest of the characters aren’t just gender-swapped versions of Dorothy, Blanche, and Sophia. In fact, all three men channel Blanche’s libido, but Bunny - who owns the house - finds himself playing host to his mother rather than roommates, adding a new twist on the dynamic.

But Mid-Century Modern isn’t just The Golden Girls with a fresh coat of paint. It boldly explores themes deeply resonant in the LGBTQ+ community, tackling issues like religious excommunication, estrangement from children, body image, and mortality - all while keeping the laughs flowing. Like its spiritual predecessor, the series weaves big ideas into its humor, proving that sitcoms can be both wildly entertaining and deeply meaningful.

Adding to the show’s classic sitcom feel is the presence of television legend James Burrows, who directs every episode. The cast is already a dream team, but the series ups the ante with an all-star lineup of guest stars, including Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building), Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live), and Rhea Perlman (Taxi), each bringing their own comedic magic to the mix.

The series also serves as a poignant tribute to Linda Lavin, who passed away during production. Her character is given a heartfelt sendoff, and the season’s bookending funerals - one that reunites old friends, another that cements their bond - add an unexpectedly poetic resonance. It’s a reminder that, while life moves forward, true friendship remains steadfast.

With razor-sharp writing, a phenomenal cast, and the soul of a classic sitcom, Mid-Century Modern is deliciously addictive. As soon as the final episode ends, you’ll be tempted to start all over again.

I give Mid-Century Modern 5 out of 5 Fig Newtons.

All 10 episodes stream Friday, March 28th, on Hulu.