Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon to Operate Simultaneously This Summer

For the first time in 6 years, all 6 of Walt Disney World’s theme and water parks will be open this summer for guests to enjoy.

What’s Happening:

Announced in honor of Blizzard Beach’s 30th anniversary, both parks will be open from May 21st through September 7th.

Since summer of 2019, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon have consistently utilized a staggered operating system with only one park open while the other received refurbishments.

Blizzard Beach will be temporarily unavailable from May 1st through May 20th while Disney grooms the slopes of the melting ski resort before opening for the summer season.

For guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, enjoy the splashing fun of the Disney water parks with free water park admission on arrival day during 2025. Guests will be able to choose from either water park.

Also returning this summer is the nighttime H20 Glow After Hours at Typhoon Lagoon.

From May 23rd through September 13th, enjoy a tropical dance party at the water park, which includes complimentary snacks and appearances by characters from Toy Story .

. Tickets run $85 for adults and $42.50 for kids. Those with Annual Passes or Disney Vacation Club memberships can also save with discount offers for the event.

Tickets for H20 Glow are on sale now for guests staying at select Walt Disney World hotels, with general tickets going on sale on April 4th.

