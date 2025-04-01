Photos: New Walt Disney World Park Specific Tumblers and Mystery Pins Arrive at Resort Starbucks Locations
Make sure you take the pins out of the cup before ordering your favorite iced Starbucks drink.
Earlier this week, we reported that Disneyland had released a new Starbucks Tumbler and mystery pin set. Now, Starbucks stores at the Walt Disney World Resort have debuted their own park specific themed reusable cold drink tumblers and mystery pins.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Starbucks locations at the Walt Disney World Resort can now purchase new park specific collectible cold drink tumblers and mystery pin sets.
- The translucent colorful drinkware is decorated in patch like iconography, which includes references to popular Walt Disney World attractions, icons and characters like Spaceship Earth, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Orange Bird, Mission: SPACE, Avatar: Flight of Passage and more.
- Each of the four Walt Disney World park’s received a unique design:
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- While $49.99 may seem steep for a reusable cold drink cup, the collectible also comes with an exclusive pack of mystery pins that mirror the colorful designs on the cup.
- Containing two randomly selected pins, the eight pin collection will only be able to be obtained through purchasing the new tumbler.
- The pin set includes:
- Dinosaur Gertie (Disney’s Hollywood Studios)
- Orange Bird (Magic Kingdom)
- Mission: SPACE (EPCOT)
- Cinderella Castle (Magic Kingdom)
- Expedition Everest (Disney’s Animal Kingdom)
- Living with the Land (EPCOT)
- Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run (Disney’s Hollywood Studios)
- Kilimanjaro Safari (Disney’s Animal Kingdom)
