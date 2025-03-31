Plush Figment Keychain Now Available at Walt Disney World

I imagine you already have your wallet out.

A new keychain celebrating EPCOT icon Figment has arrived at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Imagination is a blast! And so is the freshly released Figment plush keychain, now available at Walt Disney World.

For $14.99, the new keychain features an embroidered bust of the pleasantly annoying EPCOT character, horns and all.

The back side also features an embroidered design.

For Figment fans that carry any kind of bag or backpack, this is a must have to show off your love for the character.

Figment has been a mainstay at the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow since its grand opening in 1982, bar his two year absence during the loathed Journey Into Your Imagination attraction.

The character continues to have somewhat of a cult following, even becoming a subject of conversation during The Walt Disney Company’s recent Meeting of Shareholders

