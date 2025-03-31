Medals Revealed for runDisney Virtual Races Themed to Disney Parks Attractions
After announcing this year’s runDisney virtual races, now they have released the medals for those who complete the races, each themed to a different classic Disney Parks attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this month, runDisney revealed this year’s Virtual Series with three at-home 5Ks that are themed to favorite attractions at the Disney Parks.
- Now, as we get closer to registration for the events, opening on April 1st, they have shared a look at each of the medals for the races, including the Happily Ever After challenge, which is completing all three.
- As a reminder, each 5K costs $58.00 (as of press time) and the Happily Ever After challenge will cost $180.00
- Yo ho, yo ho! A pirate’s medal for you if you run the Pirates of the Caribbean virtual 5K, which runDisney says will allow you to “Channel your inner buccaneer as you run, walk, or jog 3.1 miles to claim this treasure, inspired by the legendary Pirates of the Caribbean attraction."
- Next up, we have the medal for the Jungle Cruise 5K, which runDisney says will allow participants to “Navigate your own course through 3.1 miles of high adventure to earn this medal featuring the world-famous Jungle Cruise."
- This might be the wildest virtual run in the wilderness, or even suburbia, with the medal for the Big Thunder Mountain 5K, where runDisney says runners will “Conquer your own rugged terrain in this 3.1-mile run, and you’ll be rewarded with a medal worthy of the legendary Big Thunder Mountain Railroad"
- Completing all three Virtual 5Ks earns you the big prize, the Disney Happily Ever After Virtual Challenge medal. Inspired by the breathtaking nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park, this medal is a dazzling tribute to the magic and will only be available to those who participate in the Happily Ever After challenge.
- Each medal also features light-up adornments as well.
- runDisney virtual races allow participants to run wherever they want, with digital tools available to them after registration to keep track of their progress.
- Event registration for the 2025 runDisney Virtual Series opens April 1, 2025 at the official site, here.
