Kid-centric Disney Mickey Mouse x Marc Jacobs Collection Makes Its Way to Disney Store

The popular and playful series features Mickey Mouse comic strips, bright colors, and bold graphics

A few weeks ago the Disney Mickey Mouse x Marc Jacobs collection launched with a series of playful designs spanning attire for kids like hats, T-shirts, shorts, and sweatshirts. Now the popular assortment has arrived at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Marc Jacobs and Disney have teamed up to bring young fans a Mickey Mouse collection that’s as energetic and charming as the Big Cheese and that can hold up to their active lifestyles.

Parents will appreciate the thoughtful craftsmanship that combines style, comfort, and fun on a range of clothing silhouettes built especially for kids. The full assortment at Marc Jacobs is available in sizes 2-14, and Disney Store is offering select items in sizes 2-12 .

Mickey Mouse Rhinestone T-Shirt for Kids by Marc Jacobs

Capturing the essence of summer – lightness, freedom, and joy – the collection features comfortable t-shirts, shorts, and more in a contemporary Mickey Mouse print and the character’s signature colors: black, white and red.

The designer label comes with a designer price with shirts starting at $80, sweatshirts starting at $139, and leather sneakers coming in at $210.

Disney Mickey Mouse x Marc Jacobs collection is available now at Disney Store.

Free Shipping and More at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Peace Sign Sneakers for Kids by Marc Jacobs

Mickey Mouse Peace Sign Baseball Cap for Kids by Marc Jacobs

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids by Marc Jacobs

Mickey Mouse Peace Sign T-Shirt for Kids by Marc Jacobs

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Woven Shirt for Kids by Marc Jacobs

Mickey and Minnie Mouse T-Shirt for Kids by Marc Jacobs

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cropped Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids by Marc Jacobs

Mickey and Minnie Mouse T-Shirt Dress for Girls by Marc Jacobs

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Shorts for Kids by Marc Jacobs

Mickey Mouse Peace Sign Jogger Pants for Kids by Marc Jacobs

Where Else to Shop:

The Disney x Marc Jacobs collection is also available at www.kidsaround.us

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!