Photos: Planters Surround Two Theaters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as They Prepare for the Arrival of New Shows

The new Disney Villains and The Little Mermaid shows are set to open next month at the Walt Disney World theme park.

Two theaters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are currently prepping for the arrival of two new shows next month.

What’s Happening:

  • While planters block off direct access to the theater, there’s also a rope up to stop guests from approaching the general area.

  • Meanwhile, over at the future home of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, planters also surround the queue area while it gets some work done in preparation of the new show’s debut.

  • The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure replaces the long-running Voyage of the Little Mermaid with an all-new retelling of the classic animated film. Through live performers and puppeteers, Ariel’s story is set to come to life in state-of-the-art fashion.
  • Over on Sunset Blvd, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After will also debut at the Sunset Showcase Theater, bringing multiple villains’ evil ways to the stage through song, dance, and wicked effects.
  • Both of these shows will debut on May 27th, bringing Disney’s Hollywood Studios back to its roots of incredible live shows.

