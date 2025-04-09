Photos: Planters Surround Two Theaters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as They Prepare for the Arrival of New Shows
The new Disney Villains and The Little Mermaid shows are set to open next month at the Walt Disney World theme park.
Two theaters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are currently prepping for the arrival of two new shows next month.
What’s Happening:
- We’ll start at the Sunset Showcase Theater, which will soon be home to the new show, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After. Signage for the theater’s former resident, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, has been removed from the building.
- While planters block off direct access to the theater, there’s also a rope up to stop guests from approaching the general area.
- Meanwhile, over at the future home of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, planters also surround the queue area while it gets some work done in preparation of the new show’s debut.
- The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure replaces the long-running Voyage of the Little Mermaid with an all-new retelling of the classic animated film. Through live performers and puppeteers, Ariel’s story is set to come to life in state-of-the-art fashion.
- Over on Sunset Blvd, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After will also debut at the Sunset Showcase Theater, bringing multiple villains’ evil ways to the stage through song, dance, and wicked effects.
- Both of these shows will debut on May 27th, bringing Disney’s Hollywood Studios back to its roots of incredible live shows.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New Pretzel Nuggets Now Available at Block & Hans at EPCOT
- Bourbon Steak by Chef Michael Mina Opening at Walt Disney World Dolphin Later This Year
- Walt Disney Imagineering Debuts New Germany Map at EPCOT's Karamell-Küche
- Disneyland and Walt Disney World Park-Specific Starbucks Tumblers and Mystery Pins Arrive on Disney Store
- Take a Journey Around the Worlds of Disney with Destination D23 2025 – Details, Extra Events and Ticket Sale Date Announced
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com