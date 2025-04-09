Star Wars Day Gift Guide - Celebrate May the 4th with Funko and Loungefly

These are the gifts you're looking for.

May the Force and the 4th be with you! In celebration of Star Wars Day, Funko and Loungefly have some incredible products perfect for Star Wars Fans.

Funko and Loungefly are ready to celebrate Star Wars Day on May the 4th.

In preparation for the annual celebration, the brands have curated an incredible guide of force-filled gifts and collectibles perfect for you or your favorite Star Wars Fan.

Including collectible POP! Figures, Backpacks, and more, let’s take a look at the incredible products.

Funko

POP Star Wars: BoBF - Boba Fett (Retro) ($12)

POP Star Wars: Clone Wars- Fives (Retro) ($12)

POP Star Wars: SW EP7- Kylo Ren (Retro) ($12)

POP Darth Vader (Retro) (Glow) ($15)

POP Star Wars: SWS9- Luke Red 5 ($12)

POP Star Wars: SWS9-Luke/Remote ($12)

POP Deluxe: SWS9-R2-D2 w/Leia ($30)

POP Darth Vader (Revenge of the Sith) ($15)

POP Emperor Palpatine (Force Lightning) ($12)

POP Obi-Wan Kenobi (Hello There) ($12)

POP Count Dooku (Force Lightning) ($12)

POP Princess Leia - Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope ($12)

Pop! Chewbacca - Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope ($12)

Loungefly

Star Wars Limited Edition Samurai Darth Vader Cosplay Mini Backpack ($90)

Star Wars Limited Edition Logray Ewok Plush Cosplay Mini Backpack ($90)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey & Kylo Ren Light Up Mini Backpack ($80)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey Large Card Holder ($25)

Star Wars Darth Vader Canvas Sling Crossbody Bag with Coin Bag ($50)

Star Wars: The Power of the Force R2-D2 Astromech Droid Light Up Mini Backpack ($80)

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Convertible Backpack & Tote Crossbody Bag ($85)

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Lightsaber Zip Around Wallet ($40)

Star Wars Stormtrooper Glitter Figural Head Crossbody Bag ($70)

