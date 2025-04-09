The Tauntaun Souvenir Popcorn Bucket is Now Available at Disneyland

Announced as a part of Disneyland Resort’s Star Wars Season of the Force, the Tauntaun Bucket is now available at select locations throughout Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and Tomorrowland.

What’s Happening:

Season of the Force has officially landed at Disneyland Resort.

The Star Wars celebration, which runs from March 28th through May 11th, invites fans to experience amazing limited-time offerings, including a new night time projection show called Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga, the Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience, the Hyperspace Mountain

This year, Disneyland has introduced a new Tauntaun Popcorn Bucket that features sound effects when you use it.

While not initially available to guests, Disney Eats announced on Instagram

Throughout Galaxy’s Edge, the popcorn bucket can be found at Kat Saka’s Kettle and Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The Tauntaun Bucket is limited to two per-person per-transaction.

You can check out the full Instagram post below, including a short video showcasing the popcorn buckets sounds.

Also starting today is Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite. The separately ticketed event offers an immersive intergalactic celebration that goes above and beyond the Season of the Force offerings.

Laughing Place is ready to party like it’s a long time ago in a galaxy far far away, and you can check out our live blog of the event here

