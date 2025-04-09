The Tauntaun Souvenir Popcorn Bucket is Now Available at Disneyland

Don't miss out on this limited Star Wars souvenir.

Announced as a part of Disneyland Resort’s Star Wars Season of the Force, the Tauntaun Bucket is now available at select locations throughout Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and Tomorrowland.

What’s Happening:

  • Season of the Force has officially landed at Disneyland Resort.
  • The Star Wars celebration, which runs from March 28th through May 11th, invites fans to experience amazing limited-time offerings, including a new night time projection show called Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga, the Fire of the Rising Moons firework viewing experience, the Hyperspace Mountain overlay, meet and greets and more.
  • This year, Disneyland has introduced a new Tauntaun Popcorn Bucket that features sound effects when you use it.
  • While not initially available to guests, Disney Eats announced on Instagram today that the collectible receptacle is now available at select locations throughout Disneyland.
  • Throughout Galaxy’s Edge, the popcorn bucket can be found at Kat Saka’s Kettle and Beverage Carts in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. In Tomorrowland, you’ll be able to grab them at Galactic Grill as their Seasonal Novelty Release.
  • The Tauntaun Bucket is limited to two per-person per-transaction.
  • You can check out the full Instagram post below, including a short video showcasing the popcorn buckets sounds.

  • Also starting today is Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite. The separately ticketed event offers an immersive intergalactic celebration that goes above and beyond the Season of the Force offerings.
  • Laughing Place is ready to party like it’s a long time ago in a galaxy far far away, and you can check out our live blog of the event here.  

