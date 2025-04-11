Disney Store Explores Our Favorite Moon with the Star Wars Legends of Endor Collection

Be the hero of your story and adorn yourself in these cosmic droid-inspired dresses.

Well, folks we’ve reached that sacred time of the year…no, not the Easter holiday, but the Star Wars-spurred May the 4th be with You better known simply as Star Wars Day. Taking place on May 4th (naturally), this fan-created holiday has become an official celebration in its own right and Disney Store is celebrating with the launch of new clothing, collectibles, and accessories inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You is almost here and those wanting to dress in galactic attire for the holiday should set a course for Disney Store.

The online retailer has started unveiling new collections for the 2025 celebration and today’s drop is Legends of Endor featuring the heroes and friendly faces that visit or call Endor home.

R2-D2 Star Wars Story Play Dress for Kids

Fans young and young at heart will delight in the dress styles inspired by droids R2-D2 and C-3PO. For girls, there’s a sleeveless R2 dress that’s part of the Story Play line

C-3PO Dress for Women - Star Wars - Disney Parks Dress Shop

Meanwhile adults can step into their golden era with a Disney Dress Shoppe look themed to C-3PO.

Beyond the dresses, fans will find an adorable stackable mug collection featuring 3 cute, but fierce Ewoks! Id you’re heading to Walt Disney World, you might be able to snag a set for yourself as we recently saw these at Tatooine Traders

Ewok Espresso Mug Set - Star Wars

The Star Wars Legends of Endor Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

2025 May the 4th Be With You Collection

Star Wars Hoth Collection (April 18th)

Star Wars Collection by Ashley Eckstein (April 25th)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 45th Anniversary Collection (May 4th)

