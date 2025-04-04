2025 May the 4th Be With You Dated Collection Lands at Disney Store

Well, folks we’ve reached that sacred time of the year…no, not the Easter holiday, but the Star Wars-spurred May the 4th be with You better known simply as Star Wars Day. Taking place on May 4th (naturally), this fan-created holiday has become an official celebration in its own right and Disney Store is celebrating with the launch of new clothing, collectibles, and accessories inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Last week we brought you a preview

Now, the first of the highly anticipated arrivals has landed and there’s plenty of time for fans to secure their favorite designs before the big day.

The easiest way for fans to celebrate Star Wars Day is with dated merchandise like the 2025 May the 4th Be With You Collection.

Star Wars Day 2025 "May the 4th Be with You" Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

This year the focus is on the conflicting Dark Side and Light Side of the Force with Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker as featured characters. R2-D2, C-3PO, and Stormtroopers also make an appearance. Styles in this year’s assortment include: T-Shirts Sweatshirts Hats Pins MagicBand+ Tote Bag Star Wars

The Star Wars May the 4th 2025 Dated Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Star Wars Day 2025 "May the 4th Be with You" T-Shirt for Adults

Star Wars Day 2025: "May The 4th Be With You" Tote Bag

R2-D2 and C-3PO "May the 4th Be With You" 2025 Pin - Star Wars Day - Limited Release

Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You 2025 MagicBand+ - Limited Edition

Character Shirts:

Beyond the Star Wars Day dated merchandise, fans can also pick up a variety of T-Shirts featuring their favorite characters and one of their memorable quotes. Featured here are Kylo Ren, Jar-Jar Binks, Yoda, Stormtroopers and others.

Darth Vader T-Shirt for Adults - Star Wars

C-3PO T-Shirt for Adults - Star Wars

Yoda T-Shirt for Adults - Star Wars

Stormtrooper T-Shirt for Adults - Star Wars

Boba Fett T-Shirt for Adults - Star Wars

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

Legends of Endor (April 11)

Star Wars Hoth Collection (April 18th)

Star Wars Collection by Ashley Eckstein (April 25th)

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!