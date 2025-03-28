"May the 4th Be With You" Star Wars Day 2025 Apparel and Accessories Revealed by Disney Store

One week from today, on Friday April 4th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time, Disney Store will launch its Star Wars Day 2025 “May the 4th Be With You" apparel and accessories collection, and below are some previews of what Star Wars fans can expect out of the merchandise this year.

After the April 4th launch, additional merchandise will drop weekly beginning Friday, April 11th. Below are images of the new Hoth Collection Baseball Jersey that will become available on April 18th.

From the same collection will be the Hoth Color Story Mouse Ears.

Here’s a look at the R2-D2 and C-3PO “May the 4th Be With You" 2025 Pin.

There’s also a Limited Edition Star Wars Day 2025 “May the 4th Be With You" MagicBand+.

Getting back to Star Wars Day apparel, Disney Store is offering two different “May the 4th Be With You" Baseball Caps this year. The first features Luke Skywalker with his blue lightsaber going up against the silhouette of Darth Vader and the Death Star.

The second cap features our favorite droids R2-D2 and C-3PO against a purple background and the Millennium Falcon flying off in the distance.

Next up is the “May the 4th Be With You" 2025 Pullover Sweater for Adults, featuring the same artwork as that first cap seen above.

Let’s not forget the Star Wars Day 2025 “May the 4th Be With You" Tote Bag with some heavily stylized artwork of Darth Vader wielding his red lightsaber (and the Force) with two Imperial stormtroopers lurking behind him.

And lastly, that same neat-looking artwork is available on a Star Wars Day “May the 4th Be With You" T-Shirt for Adults.

The Disney Store Star Wars Day 2025 collection will officially launch next Friday, April 4th at the official Disney Store website. The collection will also be available at Disney Parks beginning Sunday, May the 4th (as in “May the 4th Be With You").

