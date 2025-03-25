Goofy and Pluto Get the Big Face Tote Treatment at Disney Store

These large bags are full of character!

Disney Store recently introduced a collection of oversized bags shaped like your favorite Disney pals such as Minnie, Mickey, and even Figment. Now, Goofy and Pluto have joined the collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans wanting a fun and noticeable way to travel in Disney style will love the new large character totes that have landed at Disney Store.

Goofy and Pluto lend their smiling faces, large ears, and autographs to these impressive bags that feature large carrying straps for heavy duty jobs.

The canvas bags are roughly shaped like the two dog’s faces, complete with drooping ears and Pluto’s tongue. A zipper runs along the top of the bag (and over the ears) to secure your treasured belongings. Sturdy piping shapes the heads, so the tote resembles its character whether or not it’s completely full.

The latest Disney character totes are available now at Disney Store

Goofy Big Face Canvas Tote

Body: 100% cotton

Lining: polyester

Approx. 19 1/4'' H x 14 1/2'' W x 3 1/2'' D

Straps drop approx. 13'' L

Imported

Pluto Big Face Canvas Tote

Body: 100% cotton

Lining: polyester

Approx. 19 1/4'' H x 14 1/2'' W x 3 1/2'' D

Straps drop approx. 13'' L

Imported

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

