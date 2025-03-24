Gap Launches New The Muppets Inspired Adult Apparel Collection

Gap had a MuppetVision with this new collection.
“It’s time to dress up right" with Gap’s new The Muppets collection, available now.

What’s Happening:

  • Gap has just released a brand new collection of apparel inspired by The Muppets.
  • The collection, which features T-shirt and sweatshirt designs, consists of 7 adult items showcasing iconic characters Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzy Bear, and Animal.
  • All items feature black and white photos of these characters wearing Gap Spring essentials. Zac Posen, Gap’s Creative Director and Executive Vice President, individually style each character for their portraits.
  • The Gap x Disney The Muppets collection officially dropped today, March 24th, and is exclusively available on Gap’s website.
  • T-shirt designs all run for $48, with sweatshirt options rounding out at $68.
  • Let’s take a look at the new collection:

The Muppets Graphic T-Shirt

Available Designs: Fozzy, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and Animal

The Muppets Oversized Sweatshirt

Available Designs: Kermit and Miss Piggy

  • Posen shared on Instagram a behind the scenes look at the photo shoot, wearing a matching outfit with Kermit.

https://www.instagram.com/zacposen/p/DHl26o0xgWq/

  • He also shared a group shot with the iconic characters.

https://www.instagram.com/zacposen/p/DHl2s_5xFbO/

