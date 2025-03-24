Gap Launches New The Muppets Inspired Adult Apparel Collection

Gap had a MuppetVision with this new collection.

“It’s time to dress up right" with Gap’s new The Muppets collection, available now.

What’s Happening:

Gap has just released a brand new collection of apparel inspired by The Muppets.

The collection, which features T-shirt and sweatshirt designs, consists of 7 adult items showcasing iconic characters Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzy Bear, and Animal.

All items feature black and white photos of these characters wearing Gap Spring essentials. Zac Posen, Gap’s Creative Director and Executive Vice President, individually style each character for their portraits.

The Gap x Disney The Muppets collection officially dropped today, March 24th, and is exclusively available on Gap’s website.

T-shirt designs all run for $48, with sweatshirt options rounding out at $68.

Let’s take a look at the new collection:

Available Designs: Fozzy, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and Animal

Available Designs: Kermit and Miss Piggy

Posen shared on Instagram a behind the scenes look at the photo shoot, wearing a matching outfit with Kermit.

https://www.instagram.com/zacposen/p/DHl26o0xgWq/

He also shared a group shot with the iconic characters.

https://www.instagram.com/zacposen/p/DHl2s_5xFbO/

Read More The Muppets: