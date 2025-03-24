Gap Launches New The Muppets Inspired Adult Apparel Collection
Gap had a MuppetVision with this new collection.
“It’s time to dress up right" with Gap’s new The Muppets collection, available now.
What’s Happening:
- Gap has just released a brand new collection of apparel inspired by The Muppets.
- The collection, which features T-shirt and sweatshirt designs, consists of 7 adult items showcasing iconic characters Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzy Bear, and Animal.
- All items feature black and white photos of these characters wearing Gap Spring essentials. Zac Posen, Gap’s Creative Director and Executive Vice President, individually style each character for their portraits.
- The Gap x Disney The Muppets collection officially dropped today, March 24th, and is exclusively available on Gap’s website.
- T-shirt designs all run for $48, with sweatshirt options rounding out at $68.
- Let’s take a look at the new collection:
The Muppets Graphic T-Shirt
Available Designs: Fozzy, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and Animal
The Muppets Oversized Sweatshirt
Available Designs: Kermit and Miss Piggy
- Posen shared on Instagram a behind the scenes look at the photo shoot, wearing a matching outfit with Kermit.
- He also shared a group shot with the iconic characters.
