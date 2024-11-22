Monsters Inc. Land Confirmed to Replace Muppet*Vision 3D, Muppets Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Announced

That makes two long-rumored Disney's Hollywood Studios projects that are now coming to fruition.

Ever since a Monsters Inc. Land was announced at D23 this year, fans have wondered (and worried about) where the project was going. Now, the Disney Parks Blog has confirmed those fears, while providing a potential silver lining.

What’s Happening:

Disney has now confirmed that the upcoming Monsters Inc. Land will be built in the area that’s currently occupied by the Muppets.

In turn, the beloved Muppet*Vision 3D attraction will be closing to make way for the new land.

However, the Muppets won’t be leaving the park entirely as Disney also announced another long-rumored project.

That’s right: the Muppets will be taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

As the Parks Blog notes, the gang will be “teaming up with some of music’s biggest stars for a rockin’ music festival.”

The attraction will mark Disney’s first ever ride to feature The Muppets.

Disney did not announce closing dates for Muppet*Vision 3D or Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, but stated there’s still time for guests to experience both.

Additionally, acknowledging the love for Muppet*Vision 3D, Disney says they are “exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future.”

About Monsters Inc. Land:

Picking up after the events of Pixar Animation Studios’ beloved film, humans have now been invited to visit the world of Monsters, Inc.

Guests will be able to see the sights, hear the laughs and zoom through the building just like James P. Sullivan (a.k.a. Sulley) and Mike Wazowski.

The land will include Disney’s first-ever suspended coaster, which will be employed to bring the iconic doors scene (or something like it) to life.

