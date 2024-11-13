Videos: New Holiday Entertainment Offerings Introduced for Day Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests can enjoy Seasonz Jukebox, Jolly Juggling Elves and The Holiday Spirits Band – alongside some other returning favorites – daily this holiday season at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Jollywood Nights brings a ton of unique and exclusive holiday offerings to Disney’s Hollywood Studios – but you don’t have to be attending to enjoy some new holiday magic. A number of new daytime entertainment offerings have been introduced for the holiday season this year, alongside the return of a special Frozen holiday addition.

Seasonz Jukebox

Seasonz Jukebox feels like a high school drum corp adding in a high energy dance routine. You can catch them performing in the center of the park near the Chinese Theater.

Jolly Juggling Elves

If you’re looking for some more silly holiday antics, then look no further than these “Jolly Juggling Elves” – who perform some daring feats with the help of the audience and a special appearance from Donald Duck. The elves perform in front of the former Starring Rolls Cafe at the beginning of Sunset Blvd.

The Holiday Spirits Band

If you want to just listen and enjoy some brass band variations on classic holiday songs, then you’ll definitely want to take in a performance from The Holiday Spirits Band. Dressed head to toe in over-the-top tinsel, the band performs some classic holiday tunes – even getting some assistance from Goofy’s son Max. While the band was on the march, we caught them in front of Echo Lake and the Hyperion Theater.

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration featuring "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"

Returning this year, some extra holiday magic comes to For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, as the gang from Frozen perform songs from Olaf's Frozen Adventure – such as “Ring in the Season,” “That Time of Year” and “When We’re Together.”

More from Disney Jollywood Nights:

If you’re interested in checking out Walt Disney World during the holiday season, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.