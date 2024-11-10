Photos / Video: Entertainment Offerings Expand for Second Annual Disney Jollywood Nights with the Introduction of Ice Skating Show “Glisten!”

Other returning favorites including "Disney Holidays In Hollywood," "What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along" and "Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam!"

Disney Jollywood Nights is back for its second year, and in addition to a number of returning fan-favorite entertainment offerings, there’s also the brand-new ice skating show, “Glisten!” Let’s take a look through the entertainment offerings of the second annual Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Glisten!

Guests will be swept away at “Glisten!”—a stunning new show on Hollywood Boulevard where international champion skaters perform breathtaking routines set to a vibrant holiday soundtrack—including original songs and Disney favorites like “Be Our Guest” and “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Disney Holidays in Hollywood

Catch a special performance of a whimsical holiday show, “Disney Holidays in Hollywood” at Disney's Hollywood Studios as part of Disney Jollywood Nights. Hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, this star-studded holiday extravaganza includes appearances from Characters such as Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse—accompanied by a talented cast of singers, dancers and jazz musicians.

What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along

In "What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along,” guests are invited to join Jack Skellington on a dreamlike adventure at that park's Hyperion Theater where they sing along with the Pumpkin King to songs from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas as they follow 2 friends on a larger-than-life journey.

Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam!

Returning once again exclusively for Jollywood Nights is the “Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam!” fireworks and projection show. Watch in awe as heartwarming holiday moments from favorite Disney films are brought to life on the façade of the park’s Chinese Theater in a stunning display of fireworks, lasers, lights, projections and merry music!

Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club

Guests are cordially invited to Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club—a swingin' celebration in the courtyard of The Hollywood Tower Hotel where they can sip beverages and unwind in style while a live band swoons and croons holiday tunes.

Holiday Fiesta En La Calle

Last year, the Animation Courtyard was home to a roaming DJ and some photo and character opportunities. This year, you’ll find the relocated “Holiday Fiesta En La Calle” – a holiday street fair filled with lively energy, which was previously located on Commissary Lane. Warm lighting and colorful décor gives the street a vibrant feel as guests sip drinks and nibble treats inspired by Latin holiday traditions.

